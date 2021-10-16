Deutsche Bank AG Sells 145,832 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Acushnet by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of GOLF opened at $47.62 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

