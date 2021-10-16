Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,589 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.64 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

