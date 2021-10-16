Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,634,440 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,634,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

GBX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,680.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

