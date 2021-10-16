Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,158 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

