Deutsche Bank AG Sells 62,159 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,159 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $30.90 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.