Deutsche Bank AG Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

VOOG stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.15 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average of $262.61.

