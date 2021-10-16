Deutsche Bank AG Sells 987,749 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987,749 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Party City Holdco worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

