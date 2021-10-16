Deutsche Bank AG Takes $1.85 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

