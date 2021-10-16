Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

