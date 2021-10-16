Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

