Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

