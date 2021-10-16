Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,576 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of OI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.