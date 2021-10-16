Dev Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,397.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00004719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $85,397.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00330662 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

