Dev Protocol Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $79,926.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00349085 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.