DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $221.80 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $56,889.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $221.80 or 0.00363982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

