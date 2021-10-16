dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $19.13 million and $686,903.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,096,291 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

