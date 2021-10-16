dHedge DAO Price Up 9.2% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.80 million and $1.08 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00205361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00093722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,096,291 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.