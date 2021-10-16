Diamond (DMD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,018.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $49,018.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,636,519 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

