DIGG Price Tops $63,926.06 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $32.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $63,926.06 or 1.05296781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

