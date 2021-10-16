Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.