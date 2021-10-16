Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops One Day Volume of $9,618.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $9,618.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00296404 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

