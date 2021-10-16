Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.