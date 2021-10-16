DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $459.88 million and $2.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00314304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

