Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $370,164.82 and approximately $205.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,090.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.06407271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00308156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.78 or 0.01050540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00442869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00311839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00282127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,873,183 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

