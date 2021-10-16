Digitex Token (DGTX) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

