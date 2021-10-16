Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,662.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $2,662.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $53.90 or 0.00088460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00205933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

