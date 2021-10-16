Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Littelfuse worth $66,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $280.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.40 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

