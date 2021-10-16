Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Cogent Communications worth $69,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $13,943,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.19 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.42 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.