Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of Welbilt worth $68,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $59,793,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBT. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

