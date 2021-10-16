Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.06 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of JinkoSolar worth $66,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

