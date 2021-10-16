Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.24 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Aspen Technology worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Aspen Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Aspen Technology by 525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $163.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

