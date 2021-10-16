Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.65 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.80% of First Busey worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.61 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

