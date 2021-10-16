Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.97 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of J & J Snack Foods worth $66,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

