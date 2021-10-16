Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.02 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.81% of The Manitowoc worth $67,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 440.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.