Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.70 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.98% of Patrick Industries worth $68,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of PATK opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

