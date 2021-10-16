Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.23 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of WD-40 worth $69,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,091.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.63. WD-40 has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $333.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

