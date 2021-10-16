Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,207 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.57% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $67,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.