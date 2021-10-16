DinoExchange Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $23,356.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars.

