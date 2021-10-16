DinoSwap Achieves Market Cap of $13.66 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $13.66 million and $585,910.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00069092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00075201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.47 or 1.00185377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.32 or 0.06266766 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 102,082,085 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,855 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.