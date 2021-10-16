DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$3.82. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 29,914 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.