disBalancer Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $305,579.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,068,195 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

