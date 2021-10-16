DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $850,775.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

