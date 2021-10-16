DMScript Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DMScript has a total market cap of $287,590.33 and $2,838.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

