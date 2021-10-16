Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 62.6% in September

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DCBO opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -297.08. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Docebo by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Docebo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

