Dogecoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $31.09 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00306273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,719,284,120 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.