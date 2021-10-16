Donut Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $890,613.92 and $11,310.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

