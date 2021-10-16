DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Cap of $696,301.43

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $696,301.43 and $19,243.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00481534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.99 or 0.00998217 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

