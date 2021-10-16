Dragon Coins Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $246.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

