DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $36,968.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,301.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01024784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00309976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00277748 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

