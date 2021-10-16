Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

